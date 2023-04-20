The last date for participating in the bidding of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant products in return for capital investment ended today. Interestingly, the Singereni Collieries from Telangana did not take part in the bidding calling for Expression of Interest (EOI). It may be mentioned here that the Telangana government had announced that it would participate in the process to stall the privatisation of the plant by the Centre.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sent a team from the collieries to hold talks with the VSP authorities on the issue. However, none from Telangana took part in the bidding for reasons better known to the government. As many as 22 companies took part in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant bidding. Former CBI Joint Director Lakshminarayana, on behalf of a company, participated in the bidding.

Rasta Roko planned

Meanwhile, various parties and trade unions have decided to stage a Rasta Roko all over the State on 3 May 2023 to bring pressure on the Centre to drop the VSP privatisation move. A decision in this regard was taken at a roundtable organised in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Leaders from different political parties and trade unions participated in the roundtable.

