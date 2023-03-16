With the onset of summer, we’re all making travel trips for the upcoming holidays. South India has numerous destinations that promise a fulfilling trip. From beaches to tranquil hill stations, the region has what it takes to offer a great vacation. Apart from sightseeing, get your adrenaline rushing this summer by taking part in the best adventure sports in South India. The plethora of adventure activities will surely make your trip all the more memorable and exciting.

Here are the best adventure sports in South India you need to try this summer.

Rock Climbing, Badami

Renowned for its stunning caves, Badami is one of the best adventure places in South India. The high sandstone cliffs have established a reputation for having safe climbing routes. These caves accommodate ancient temples and cliffs that will leave you mesmerized. Rapelling, paragliding, and trekking are other adventure sports popular at Badami.

Coracle Riding, Hampi

It is no surprise that Hampi is a hub for adventure activities. Coracle riding is the most popular activity among tourists. Take a thrilling spin in a coracle as you sail on very high water currents. You can also get your adrenaline rushing by taking part in other activities like cliff jumping, rock climbing, and more. Apart from that relive history in this town by exploring the various temples, and soak in their culture by shopping at the local markets, and restaurants.

River Rafting, Coorg

Coorg is the perfect destination if you want to try river rafting. The best part is that you get to pick either a tranquil riverside rafting or the alternate exciting rafting downstream. Endowed with sprawling coffee plantations, cascading waterfalls, and stunning mountains, this peaceful hill station is a great summer getaway as well.

Kayaking, Dandeli

Dadeli, a quaint town in Karnataka is home to lush green forests and rich wildlife. The number of adventure opportunities at this place is just endless. Kayaking on the rushing rapids, yet lovely waters of River Kali is a rejuvenating experience. Mountain biking, trekking, cycling, and canoeing are other exciting activities available at Dandeli. Famous attractions include Kavla Caves, Ulavi Temple, Satholi Falls, and the famous Sykes Point giving a picturesque of this town.

Paragliding, Munnar

This hill station is a sight for sore eyes. Graced with tea plantations and beautiful mountains, Munnar will surely offer a peaceful time this summer. Catch a spectacular view of the lush green hills by paragliding over this pleasant hill station. Also be sure to take a tea estate tour, trek to Munnar Echo Point, and stay in treehouses to make the most of the trip.

Trekking, Periyar

The Periyar Tiger Reserve in Idduki is an ideal destination for trekking. The trails traverse through the incredible landscape and allow witnessing the many splendours of nature. Take a trip to Idukki this summer from Vizag and visit the most beautiful land-locked, lush green area of Kerala.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.