Vizag Police commended by CM for strong law & order measures

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was all praise for the Vizag police for their swift action concerning a case related to an attack on a woman.

On 9 January, a woman, Vijayadurga, was attacked and abused by a man at Jagadamba junction in the city.

She posted the incident on social media and later informed the police. Responding immediately, the police apprehended the person responsible for the attack.

In the preliminary investigation, it was known that the mental health condition of the man was not good.

The victim expressed satisfaction with the police’s prompt response and their success in solving the case despite not knowing the identity of the accused. She stated that the police responded immediately after receiving the information. The woman herself went to the police station and confirmed that the man was suffering from mental illness. She requested that he be admitted to a hospital for mental care. The victim also appealed against taking legal action against the accused.

The Chief Minister praised the Vizag police, stating that it was proof of the excellent law and order situation in Visakhapatnam. He said that the Andhra Pradesh Police Department was committed to working for the safety of the people. The Chief Minister wanted action against those who try to politicise such incidents and tarnish the government’s image. The Chief Minister made it clear that he would not tolerate anyone damaging Visakhapatnam’s brand image.

Also read: Jansadharan trains for Vijayawada from Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.