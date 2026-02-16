India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: India Crush Pakistan

Energised by a blistering knock of Ishan Kishan, who made 77 runs in 40 deliveries, India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match held in Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on February 15.

After losing the toss, India was asked to bat first. Despite a dismal show by Abhishek and Hardik Pandya, who were out for zero, India made 175 runs by losing seven wickets with a big contribution from Ishan Kishan. He created a record by making the fastest half-century against Pakistan in T20 matches.

Chasing the target of 176 in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, Pakistan made a disastrous start and lost the first wicket for zero. The batsmen that followed fell like ninepins, succumbing to Indian bowlers. They were bundled out for just 114 runs with Bumra, Varun, Axar and Hardik Pandya taking two wickets each.

