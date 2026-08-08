Vizag's Mahila Manovikas Crochets World's Largest Flag Bunting

For the fourth consecutive year, Visakhapatnam-based women’s empowerment NGO, Mahila Manovikas has set a global record by creating the world’s largest bunting of crocheted Indian flags, which extended over 12 kilometres (the final length after adhering to Guinness World Records’ specifications and removing inconsistencies). The project brought together 330 women and more than 47,000 individual crochet flags, with the tricolour display showcased at Visakhapatnam’s Port Stadium. Talking to Yo! Vizag, Madhavi Suribhatla, founder of Mahila Manovikas, shares the journey of how crochet became instrumental in creating identity, building communities and, eventually, breaking Guinness World Records.

Conception and Coordination

The idea was conceptualised as the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encouraged citizens to display the national flag during Independence Day celebrations. Madhavi noticed a recurring problem every year: plastic flags being discarded after the celebrations, often ending up on roads and in public spaces. “I wanted to create something that could be brought out year after year rather than being discarded after a single celebration,” she says.

Managing thousands of handmade pieces meant that consistency was crucial. The organisation placed a bulk order for yarn from a supplier in Faridabad to ensure that the colours matched the specifications required for an Indian flag. Kits were then delivered to participants, who crocheted the flags at home and mailed them back. The project took approximately one-and-a-half years to complete. It was initially planned for Republic Day but was eventually shifted to August, making it part of the celebrations around India’s 80th Independence Day.

From a Facebook Crochet Group to a Global Community

Madhavi’s crochet journey began with a Facebook group called Madhu Craft and Creations. What started as a space to share her work soon attracted people who wanted to learn the craft. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she began conducting online classes. Starting with 30 students, the community eventually grew to 5,000 students worldwide. Madhavi had already participated in three Guinness World Record attempts with a Chennai-based group. As her own community grew, members suggested that they attempt records themselves, but with a social purpose.

In 2022, the organisation created the largest display of crochet hats, comprising 4,686 pieces. The following year, the focus shifted to tribal children. Madhavi came across the Baba Amte tribal school near Nagpur, where students were reportedly attending school in temperatures as low as -2°C. The organisation responded by creating 2,719 crochet ponchos, which were subsequently distributed to students in government schools. In 2024-25, the initiative turned towards senior citizens. Mahila Manovikas created 58,168 crochet squares, which were later transformed into blankets and scarves for elderly people.

Continuing the theme of service, their latest project involving the Indian flag brings the focus to the people who serve the country. “There is no better gift than a flag,” Madhavi says, explaining the thought behind it.

Creating Identity and a Sense of Purpose

Whilst holding a Guinness World Record, the real achievement, Madhavi says, lies in what happens when women who are often overlooked by society discover that their skills, time and creativity can contribute to something much larger than themselves. She believes that society often undervalues women who are homemakers because their contribution does not come with a salary, designation or office identity. She remarks that women often spend their lives fulfilling responsibilities for others without learning how to create happiness for themselves. That is where Mahila Manovikas has been inviting and encouraging women from different walks of life to rediscover their voice and identity.

A woman sitting at home with a crochet hook. A senior citizen looking for something meaningful to do. A partially blind participant marking colours with tape and safety pins. A woman fighting cancer who quietly completed 280 flags. A child learning that a hobby can become a source of income. A homemaker discovering that her work can earn recognition beyond her home – these are the people who gain purpose from the act of creating in tandem.

Together, their individual flags became a symbol of collective effort and represent something much more personal: proof that their time, talent and presence matter. From hats to ponchos, blankets to the national flag, every stitch carries the same message. “Any homemaker can be a record breaker,” Madhavi says.

Also read: Dhimsa: More Than Just A Dance

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