Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam Tops IIRF Rankings

Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam has topped the list of rankings released by the IIRF (Indian Institute of Rankings Framework) in the State. It stands 13th at the national level and 4th in South India. According to AMC principal Sandhya Devi, the IIRF announces rankings for higher educational institutions and medical colleges.

Rankings are given based on criteria such as teaching, learning resources, research output and institutional growth. The rankings aim to provide a comparative evaluation of educational institutions. Medical colleges in Guntur and Kurnool are among the other top-ranking institutions in the State.

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