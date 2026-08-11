6 Old-School Telugu Comedy Films That Never Get Old

There was a time when Telugu comedy was not just about punchlines and comic characters. Some films used humour to explore marriage, relationships, gender roles, finances, and changing social expectations, while still keeping audiences entertained. From Jandhyala’s situational comedy to Bapu’s take on domestic relationships, filmmakers found ways to discuss everyday issues without making the stories feel heavy. Here are six Telugu comedy films from the late 1980s and early 1990s that you should watch if you haven’t already!

1. Padamati Sandhya Ragam (1987)

Set in the 1980s, the movie explores themes of interracial marriage, immigration, and the disapproval traditionalists often have towards adapting to different cultures. Directed by Jandhyala, the movie balances social commentary with humour. The film features Vijayashanti as Sandhya and Thomas Jane as Chris in the lead roles.

2. Vivaha Bhojanambu (1988)

The film follows Seetarama and Lavanya, played by Rajendra Prasad and Ashwini, on their journey through misunderstandings and the pursuit of marriage while navigating various challenges. The film is also directed by Jandhyala, who is often celebrated for his comedy films.

3. Pelli Pustakam (1991)

A romantic comedy directed by Bapu, starring Rajendra Prasad and Divyavani as K. Krishna Murthy and Satyabhama, a married couple who, due to their financial circumstances, lie their way into securing employment from their boss. The film explores the dynamics of married life in a comical way as the characters navigate relationships and trust.

4. Appula Appa Rao (1991)

If we had to describe this film in one line, it would be: debilitating debts, the struggle to survive day-to-day life, and a dying wish. The film follows Rajendra Prasad as Appula Appa Rao, whose life revolves around debt and the constant struggle to make ends meet. With Shobana and Brahmanandam adding to the chaos, the film turns financial troubles and everyday circumstances into a comedy that remains memorable.

5. Jamba Lakidi Pamba (1992)

The film shows a frustrated woman dealing with a male-dominated society who takes matters into her own hands. It then shows how the roles of men and women are reversed throughout the city, leading to a series of situations that spiral out of control. Watch to see how Naresh and Aamani bring the situation back to normal in this film directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana.

6. Mister Pellam (1993)

The film was directed by Bapu, starring Rajendra Prasad and Aamani as Balaji and Jhansi. The movie begins with Balaji undermining his wife, who is a homemaker, but when he loses his job and Jhansi takes up employment, he eventually realizes how much effort goes into managing the house and raising children. The central theme revolves around the couple navigating mutual respect and learning to work as a team.

For anyone who grew up watching these films, revisiting them is more than just watching an old comedy. It brings back a different era of Telugu cinema, where familiar faces, memorable characters and simple storylines came together to create films that stayed with audiences. Whether you’re discovering them for the first time or returning to an old favourite, these films are worth adding to your watchlist for a dose of nostalgia.

Also read: Telugu Films that were Inspired by International Films

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