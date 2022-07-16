There is something about these old classic Telugu movies that touch you right at the heart. Sticking to emotionally relatable storylines, movies of the past mainly before the 2000s take you to a world so different from today. Like they say ‘Old is Gold’ these old Telugu movies are a treasure of art that everyone who understands the language must watch. For all those who love emotional drama, here is a list of old Telugu movies that will make you cry.

6 Old Telugu movies that are sure to make you cry.

#1 Matru Devo Bhava

Directed by K Ajaykumar, this 1993 old Telugu movie is best known for the song Raalipoyye Poova which also won the National Award for The Best Lyrics. This emotional movie also bagged the Filmfare Best Film Award in Telugu. The movie tells you the story of an orphan, a wife and a mother. She loses her alcoholic husband in a fight and battles life to provide the best for her children. To ensure they don’t end up as orphans after she is diagnosed with cancer, her children are adopted by different families. Apart from the emotional bond between a wife and husband, and a mother and her children, the music and lyrics of this old Telugu movie will make you cry. Watch this classic movie on Voot.

#2 Saagara Sangamam

For all the Vikram movie fans, who have found a new liking for Kamal Hassan, there is a library of movies of ace actor you must watch. Best known for his versatile acting skills and classical dance, the dance film can get you very emotional. Directed by K Vishwanath 1983 movie also stars Jaya Pradha in the female lead role. The movie is about love and passion for classical dance. With a lack of words to explain how beautifully the movie has been made, one must watch it at least for Kamal Hassan’s dance near the well. The movie is available for streaming on Voot.

#3 Vasantha Kokila

Directed by Balu Mahendra, Vasantha Kokila is originally a Tamil movie which was dubbed into Telugu. Yet another Kamal Hassan movie on the list, the movie also stars Sridevi, Silk Smitha and others in prominent roles. The movie was a huge box office success and had a theatrical run of over a year. The film won two National awards and several others for its brilliance. It further became popular with its remake in Hindi under the name Sadma with the same lead actors. With a bigger appreciation for Sridevi for her child-like acting in the movie, it is a must-watch.

#4 Devadasu

Based on the novel written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Devadasu is remembered as an eternal tale of love and pain; thanks to the compelling drama, brilliant technicalities and incredible performances by Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Savitri. Amidst the many merits, it is the towering act of ANR that will leave you spellbound and emotional.

#5 Subha Sankalpam

We think Kamal Hassan is a legendary actor who has stolen the hearts of millions with his acting. Therefore here is yet another movie of his that deserves a place in this list of Old Telugu movies that will make you emotional. True to the phrase Good deeds pay off, this movie shows how a poor fisherman is handed over a huge property for his good deeds. Directed by K Vishwanath, the cast includes Aamani, the director himself, and others in prominent roles.

#6 Geethanjali

The train scene is the only introduction this movie needs. The most loved love story of all time, Geethanjali is directed by Mani Ratnam. Prakash who is diagnosed with terminal cancer meets Geethanjali also a terminally ill patient and the two fall in love. After a lot of ups and downs, the two reunite in the iconic railway station scene in the climax of the movie. Watch this one-of-a-kind emotional love story that will encapsulate the essence of the late 80s for you. Watch this 1989 Nagarjuna starrer on Voot.

