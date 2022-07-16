A 90-member Western Australian business delegation will be visiting Vizag today to explore mutual areas of collaboration and partnership in investment and opportunities in trade and exports. Members of the state government will be felicitating the delegation who are visiting Vizag as a part of their planned eight-day trip to India from 12 July to 19 July 2022. They will also be visiting Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Following the renewal of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and Australia, this visit by the Western Australian business delegation is marked significant. The agreement has reaffirmed the commitment to deepen and liberalise bilateral trade in goods and services between both countries.

The main objective of this visit is to strengthen industry connections, identify opportunities for Australian businesses in the Indian market and promote the state as a destination for tourism, business, events and investments. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath who is a part of welcoming the Australian business delegation in Vizag said that they look forward to strengthening the trade relations and opening the door for better opportunities in various fields between Western Australia and Andhra Pradesh.

The minister said that the delegation comprises 90 business leaders from more than 60 organisations led by the deputy premier, minister of state development, jobs and trade, tourism, commerce and science, Roger Cook. The visiting members deal in mining, minerals and METS, training and energy and education. The state government has planned a series of activities and meetings with corporate leaders, site visits, industry briefings, round-tables and networking events.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, finance minister Bugga Rajendranath Reddy, the state minister for energy and forest, environment, science and technology and mines Peddi Reddi Ramachandra Reddy along with IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath will be attending the event.

