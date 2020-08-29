Telugu cinema’s much loved ‘King’ Akkineni Nagarjuna celebrates his 61st birthday today and Yo! Vizag brings you re you 5 must watch films of the actor. During his decades in the film industry, the actor has made some radical choices quite early on in his career, winning him several accolades. Nagarjuna Akkineni’s filmography is as versatile as he is. While the actor has us wondering if he will ever age, we can regard this the birthday of an evergreen Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Here are five Nagarjuna films that are a must watch.

Shiva

Ram Gopal Varma‘s Shiva was a cult hit and resonates with Telugu film buffs even today. RGV’s classic storytelling style and iconic sequences coupled with Nagarjuna’s acting chops makes Shiva a must watch.

Govinda Govinda

Govinda Govinda starring legendary actress Sridevi and Nagarjuna is synonymous with songs like Amma Brahma Devudo and Andama Andama. Another RGV classic – watch out for the lead pair’s impeccable chemistry in this one. The suspense-filled story featuring veteran actors like Kota Srinivasa Rao, Paresh Rawal and JV Somayajulu in important roles makes Govinda Govinda a memorable watch.

Geethanjali

The 1989 Mani Ratnam classic is a hot favourite for many reasons. Following the story of two terminally ill people who fall in love with each other, Geethanjali made us all believe in love, thanks to the story line, memorable dialogues and iconic Ilaiyaraaja songs.

Ninne Pelladatha

A family comedy featuring Tabu and Nagarjuna in the lead, Ninne Pelladatha is the one clean film that your whole family can watch together. This Krishna Vamsi hit should go on your watch list yet again owing to the cute love story between the leads.

Annamayya

Based on the life of Telugu poet Annamayya, the story follows how devoted a worshipper can be to his God. The devout and heavenly ‘keerthanalu’ written by the erstwhile poet and Nagarjuna’s terrific performance make Annamayya a must watch.