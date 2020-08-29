The organic vegetables have seen increasing demand over the years. In an inspiring move, the authorities at the Vizag Central Jail have been encouraging the inmates to take up organic farming.

In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, Superintendent of Vizag Central Jail, S Rahul shared, “The organic farming which initially began in two acres land, has now been extended to eight acres. During this period, we have encouraged prisoners to resort to using dung and other organic fertilisers.”

The inmates have been producing bitter gourd, ladies finger, bottle gourd, tomatoes, and other vegetables in the prison farm. The Superintendent of Vizag Central Jail said that a portion of the produce is being consumed in the prison. He added that a sizeable quantity is being sold to the social welfare hostel close to the jail and the remaining in the open market.

Inmates to be involved in farming will be chosen by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (prisons) on orders of the Director-General of Police (DG) (prisons). Around 35 inmates are currently involved in the farming operations in the open jail while 120 others practice agriculture inside the jail.

In a bid to introduce new skills to the convicts to help them start over in life, the officials at Vizag Central Jail have been taking several initiatives. The inmates at the Central Jail in Vizag have already been manufacturing bedsheets, beds, phenyl, and bedside tables for hospitals. The authorities had also set up a spice processing unit and bakery unit, which are being operated by the semi-open prisoners. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the inmates were also entrusted with stitching face masks as part of their social responsibilities and contribution. The safety gear was supplied to Visakhapatnam Port Trust and police personnel, and hospitals among other institutions.