The ongoing pandemic has disrupted several industries that would otherwise be booming during this part of the year. Some industries, including hospitality, tourism and airlines, continue to grapple with the significant changes that this year has brought about. Closer to home, the Visakhapatnam Airport Authorities have also stated that the national, and international, air traffic and cargo movement, at the Vizag Airport, has been badly affected due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus. Passenger movement has also dropped at the Vizag Airport as per the information published by the Vizag Airport Authorities.

The passenger movement at the Vizag Airport reduced by 92.21 % in the second quarter (April – June) of calendar year 2020 as compared to the first quarter (January – March). The Visakhapatnam Airport which hosted 47,510 passengers between April – June 2020, carried a significantly high 6,09,150 passengers in the first three months of 2020. The passengers include both domestic and international travellers.

Cargo movement has been affected over the second quarter of the calendar year. As per the information provided, 1132 Metric Tonnes of cargo were moved at the airport during the first quarter. This number dropped to an abysmal 608 Metric Tonnes of cargo during April, May and June. The total downfall has been calculated at 46.29 % for the second quarter.

The aircraft movement at the airport reduced by 88.81 % in the second quarter (April – June) of calendar as compared to the first quarter (January – March). The Visakhapatnam Airport, which witnessed 599 aircrafts between April and June, moved 5353 aircrafts in the first three months of 2020.

Bearing in mind the slow period this year, the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) has requested the Director of Airports Authority of India, Visakhapatnam to complete the expansion of the terminal building on either side, taking advantage of lesser activity at the airport.