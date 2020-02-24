Dedicated cargo flights to be launched from Visakhapatnam

Private airliner SpiceJet will be launching dedicated cargo flights from Visakhapatnam, starting from 25 February. The freight carrier will be mostly transporting perishable foods including marine cargo.

While the Chennai-Surat cargo flights, via Visakhapatnam, will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the Chennai-Vizag-Kolkota flight will be carrying freight on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Schedule of dedicated cargo flight by SpiceJet Flight No Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operation SG 7051 MAA VTZ 10:25 11:50 135 SG 7051 VTZ STV 13:05 15:20 135 SG 7051 STV MAA 16:10 17:45 135 SG 7050 MAA VTZ 10:25 11:50 246 SG 7050 VTZ CCU 13:05 14:30 246 SG 7050 CCU MAA 15:30 17:45 246

As per a note from Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA), the introduction of the dedicated cargo flights is likely to result in a boost to the brand of Visakhapatnam apart from increasing the volume of exports from the city. “Currently, a lot of cargo is being sent to Chennai and Hyderabad airports via roadways, due to lack of cargo flights from Visakhapatnam. We have requested SpiceJet to facilitate us with a second flight to carry pharma cargo, given the immense potential. The CEO of SpiceJet agreed to launch the requested flight once the current flight turns out to be a success,” the note read.

The APATA officials thanked Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Airport Director in this regard. They further requested the concerned authorities to commission the N5 taxi track and Parallel Taxi Track (PTT) to accommodate more slots during peak hours.