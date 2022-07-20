Every genre in films has its own set of fan base. Some like rom-com, but some despise the same cheesy storylines. If there is one genre of film that has a global fan base, it has got to be a crime thriller. With the thin line of make or break in the hands of the director, this genre can get the most entertaining. Not just films, but with the rise of OTT platforms, web series of this genre has caught the attention of viewers. If you are a fan of crime thrillers, here are the best Telugu films to watch for a spine-chilling experience.

Scroll for a list of Telugu crime thriller films you must watch

#1 Anukokunda Oka Roju

This 2005 Telugu crime thriller film directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti is one of the must-watch films of the genre. Mastering it way back, the storyline remains relevant even today. The plot of the story revolves around Sahasra, an aspiring singer who attends a party and wakes after a day without realising it. She feels something is amiss when random men are trying to kill her. The film stars Charmee Kaur, Jagapathi Babu, and Shashank in lead roles. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Anasuya

Directed by Ravi Babu in 2007, this crime thriller is based on a journalist who investigates murders. Played by Bhumika Chawla, the journalist is keen on solving the mystery of the crime, in which even the killer is presumed dead. The cast of the film also includes Ravi Babu, Abbas, and Nikita Thukral in prominent roles. Watch the movie on Zee5.

#3 Karthikeya

With a 7.3 IMDb rating, this 2014 thriller film is yet another one on our list you must watch. Sure to send chills down your spine with its storyline and jump scares, the plot revolves around a medical student Karthikeya who visits Subramaniyapuram for a medical camp. When he learns about the mystery surrounding the temple in the village, he decides to investigate it. Watch how some med students see the face of danger on Amazon Prime Video. The cast of the movie includes Nikhil Siddharth, Swathi Reddy and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. A sequel to this movie is releasing soon.

#4 Evaru

This Adivi Sesh movie encapsulates the true form of thriller. Listed as one of the best in the genre, it has an IMDb rating of 8.2. Directed by Venkat Ramji, this 2019 film also stars Regina Cassandra, Naveen Chandra and others in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around a police inspector Vikram who is tasked with catching the killer of a senior officer who has allegedly raped Sameera. Watch how he encounters dark secrets tied to his past as he investigates. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya

The landmark movie in Naveen Polishetty’s career, this Telugu crime thriller movie will leave you stunned. A brilliant taking, brilliant story and brilliant cast, there is just nothing one can put a wrong finger on. The plot revolves around a private detective who runs his own agency to solve small cases with the help of his assistance. However, his career takes a turn when a father wants him to investigate his daughter’s murder. Catch this spine-chilling movie on Amazon Prime Video.

#6 HIT

The Hindi remake of which was released recently, HIT a Telugu crime thriller is one of the latest films one must watch. The plot of the movie revolves around a police officer who is forced to overcome his past trauma and struggles to investigate a case involving a missing woman. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the cast of the movie includes Vishwak Sen, Naveena Reddy, Hari Teja and others in prominent roles. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

#7 Naandhi

Yet another movie of the 21st century that deserves all credit is Naadhi directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. Showing the comedy king Allari Naresh in another extreme, the movie performed well at the box office. The plot of the movie revolves around Surya played by Allari Naresh, an IT professional who is wrongly accused in a high-profile murder case and spends years enduring abuse and languishing in prison waiting for his trial. Watch the exemplary acting king at his best on Aha. The cast also includes Navami Gayak, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others in prominent roles.

