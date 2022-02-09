If not for Squid Game, Korean drama, otherwise called K-Drama, wouldn’t have seen the splurge in popularity like it does today. Released in 2021, many K-Drama series have been trending on various OTT platforms. With creative screenplay and nerve recking storylines, K-Drama has carved its own niche in the market. If you are an avid lover of the genre, you must not miss out on the number of K-Drama thrillers, which have released on Netflix in 2021.

Here are the top 5 K-Drama thrillers, released in 2021 on Netflix, that you must watch.

#1 Vincenzo

Directed by Kim Hee-won, this K-Drama has secured a top place on Netflix for many weeks now. The story revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, Vincenzo Cassano who takes on the Babel Group. Their clashes define the story through many roadblocks and revelations. With just one season to binge on, the show is sure to make you want more. With a strange combination of using dark comedy in solving social issues, this series has become the world’s favourite.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

#2 The Devil Judge

Yet another K-Drama revolving around law and justice, Judge Kang Yohan drives the story with his unconventional choices. Not shying away from bringing sensitive topics into the courtroom, this knight in shining armour lets the audience decide the course of his judgement. with many twists in his character, the director Jung Kyu Choi keeps the audience glued to their screens.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

#3 D.P.

With impressive cinematography, the story revolves around a new army recruit, Jun-Ho. Pointing out his difficult upbringing and his hesitation to join the army, the director Jun-Hee-Han tries to show how the extreme disciplining of the Korean Army affects the mental health of an individual. The show explores sensitive topics in a very raw format, making it one of the best shows.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

#4 Beyond Evil

With 7 Baeksang nominations into its account, this K-Drama is one of the best shows on Netflix to watch right now. A simple cold case that resurfaces for two policemen to solve alongside their secrets brings out interesting twists and turns to the story. With 16 episodes in one season, it is sure to go beyond your expectations from episode to episode. Director Na-Yeon Shim has surely made one of the best Korean dramas of all time.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

#5 My Name

A complete contrast to all the above, this K-Drama revolves around a woman who is a part of an organised crime ring. She joins the Korean Police as an undercover, to discover the truth about her father’s death. With several twists and turns in the story, the director Jin-min Kim uses just 8 episodes to unveil the truth. A short series, but a must-watch.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10