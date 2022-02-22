If you are new to the City of Destiny, you must know we just love our beaches. There is every excuse in the world a localite uses to just go sit by the calm ocean and enjoy the de-stressing Bay of Bengal. Be a guest or a new resident, the first place we suggest you is our endless shoreline. Blissful as it is, every beach in Visakhapatnam has a variety of entertainment to offer. One such beach among many is our very own Yarada Beach, Visakhapatnam. Build sandcastles, click amazing pictures of the sunset, enjoy our famous snack muri mixture and just have a refreshing day.

Here is a list of 5 things you should not miss at Yarada Beach, Visakhapatnam:

#1 Climb the Dolphin’s Nose Light House

Named after its resemblance to a Dolphin’s nose, the lighthouse is located between Yarada and Gangavaram Port. One of the best viewpoints in the city, the lighthouse offers you breathtaking views of the Visakhapatnam port, the city, and the endless ocean meeting the sky. Take a stroll through the beautiful park covered with a variety of flora and climb up the lighthouse to experience the view of a lifetime.

#2 Enjoy the walk along the soothing waters

Flourished with local people and culture, every person on this beach has a story to tell. Unlike your touristy beaches, Yarada is a serene experience of sand and ocean sitting amidst a lush green landscape. For those who enjoy beaches and mountains, Yarada is a place not to be missed. The view of local fishermen venturing in and out of the sea, selling fresh harvest by the beach are all experiences that one cannot express.

#3 Surf the tides of the Bay of Bengal

Regarded as ‘a beach with epic waves’ by Anthony Yep Colas, writer of the book titled ‘World Storm Rider’ Visakhapatnam is a major attraction for travelling surfers. The private beach of Yarada is no less. With the capacity to raise at a height of 8 feet, South Indian beaches are considered one of the best in the world to surf. If you are a surfing enthusiast, be sure to check out the surfing schools in Visakhapatnam for further information on safety and surfing gear.

#4 Indulge in the local delicacies

From Muri Mixture to Sheek Kebabs, the local stalls at Yarada Beach is a foodie’s paradise. The slow-roasted corn needs no additional introduction! With shacks placed across the smooth sand, enjoy these snacks with a view. Yarada Beach is also considered safe compared to other beaches in the city. A good option for those visiting with children. Along with the local carts, the beach also has a restaurant owned by the tourism department, where one can find decent food.

#5 Enjoy a potluck with friends/family

A best Sunday plan, potlucks are a famous ritual among the locals. You will be sure to find families nested in the bushes cooking and playing on the weekends. Try this out with your friends and families and have a blissful weekend by the ocean with some good home-cooked food. Ask your friends to cook a dish each and make it a memorable visit as you relish and play along the shoreline.

If you visit Yarada Beach, Visakhapatnam, be sure to let us know which was your favourite pass time.