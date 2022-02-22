Sri Sai Sanvid Kiran Kumar, an upcoming singer from Vizag, has been selected to participate in the popular TV singing show, SaReGaMaPa 14. The Singing Superstar, on Zee TV. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Sanvid shared his journey of overcoming social stigmas and how his God gifted feminine voice had changed the course of his life. He fondly reminisced his school days, where he unearthed his interest in singing. He recalls that he was introduced to the world of singing in his 3rd standard, through patriotic songs. Little did he know that it was the beginning of a fruitful journey filled with criticism and obstacles. He spoke about how his parents have always accepted his interest in singing and encouraged him to take up a career. As a matter of fact, Sanvid has never received any formal training or guidance in singing.

Sanvid’s father passed away in 2013 and his mother single-handedly took care of him and his elder siblings, until she passed away 6 years ago. He mentioned that he had differences with his elder siblings and decided to discontinue education and move to Hyderabad in 2018. He then worked as a housekeeping employee at a software company in Hyderabad, while trying to make a career out of singing on the other hand. During the initial days of struggle, Sanvid gave performances at events and marriages apart from being a chorus artist for devotional albums. This has caught the eyes of short film & web series directors and small-time film producers. To date, he sang for a number of short films and feature films. Owing to a sweet feminine voice, he was offered to be a dubbing artist for female leads in short films, which he graciously accepted.

Recently, he made his Tollywood playback debut with the song Kalalu Kallalayyaka, from a movie named Batch. He thanked Raghu Kunche, the music director of the movie, for giving him the opportunity. The Vizag singer, Sanvid, is now participating in Zee SaReGaMaPa, a popular singing reality show in the Telugu speaking states.

He auditioned for a show upon being suggested by his friends to give it a shot. Speaking about his SaReGaMaPa journey, he said that he was called for the first round audition after sending a few videos of songs sung by him to the organising committee. Sanvid added that over 2,000 candidates showed up for the audition, out of which only 24 names were selected to take part in the show. The first episode of Zee SaReGaMaPa 14, The Singing Superstar, aired on 20 February 2022, in which the Vizag singer sang Antha Ishtam from Bheemla Nayak.

He recollected his conversation with one of the judges, Smitha, during which she gave him encouragement and asked him not to get affected by any negativity.