The last time Anirudh Ravichander broke the internet with a viral song was in 2011, with Kolaveri Di. Ever since, the young, talented music composer has become indispensable to the Tamil industry, if not the whole Southern film industry. More than a decade ago, AR Rahman’s Arabic Kadalandam, from Bombay, became a sensational hit. It is now Arabic Kuthu’s turn to set the stage on fire. With many film celebrities shaking their legs for the reels of Arabic Kuthu, social media is in awe of their performances.

The creative, humourous promo for the first single, Arabic Kuthu from the movie, Beast, took YouTube by storm. We see Director Nelson, Anirudh Ravichander, and lyricist Sivakarthikeyen in their peak form of comedy.

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde are seen in catchy, sizzling moves choreographed by the Butta Bomma fame, Jani Master. It is also interesting that actor Sivakarthikeyan penned down the lyrics of this electrifying song. No wonder the lyrics are so catchy. Director Nelson tweeted, ‘Arabic Kuthu’ here it is … Thank you Sivakartikeyan for the cool and jolly lyrics. Rock star Anirudh-superb stuff. Super cool Pooja Hegde. Dashing Thalapathy Vijay sir”, while releasing the lyrical video. Within just seven minutes of being released on YouTube, the video garnered a whopping 4,51,000 views, with 1,76,000 people giving it the thumbs up.

Pooja Hegde set off the reels trend among celebrities, by flaunting some of her signature moves from the Arabic Kuthu song. Have a peek at it!

A swarm of dance reels for Arabic Kuthu by celebrities followed post this. The trend spread like wildfire, inspiring many celebrities and fans alike, to take up the challenge. Here are scintillating videos of a few celebrities

Anirudh and boys are on fire!!!

This unplanned video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the airport has left the fans awestruck.

Famous Tamil director, Atlee of Raja Rani and Mersal, fame shakes a leg with his family to this catchy number.

Check out this cute video of character artist Manobala, dancing to this song with artists disguised as African citizens. Truly, the song is “pan-world”

Telugu actor, Nitin also praises Anirudh on Twitter, expressing his love for the song.

In love with this song!! Instant chartbuster!! Aniii bro u r on 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/cYERKl621o — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 15, 2022

Although fans are upset to know that the Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo song from the album, rendered by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi, will be placed during the end credits of the movie. This is a similar strategic movie employed by the movie Doctor, for its chartbuster, Chellama.

The entire nation has found a new talent to gush on – Jonita Gandhi. She has sung a number of songs in Bollywood and the Southern industry. Arabic Kuthu is one such song, where everything struck the right chord.

While we eagerly wait for Beast’s release on 14 April 2022, let us all Kuthu dance to these beats and listen to it on loop!