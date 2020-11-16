Tollywood celebrities rang in Diwali festivities in style this year. With pandemic norms placing several restrictions this time around, the majority of the celebrations seemed to be confined to their respective homes amid family members. The celebs took to social media to wish their fans on the special day and even shared an image or two from their celebrations. From Chiranjeevi to Pooja Hegde, here’s how Tollywood celebrities celebrated this Diwali.
Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with his wife, visited veteran filmmaker K Viswanath to seek his blessings on the auspicious day.
అందరికి దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు!పండగ అంటే మన ఆత్మీయులని కలవటం,ఇంట్లో పెద్దవారితో సమయం గడపటం..అందుకే ఈ పండగ రోజున మా సినిమా కుటుంబంలోని పెద్దాయన,నాకు గురువు మార్గదర్శి,ఆత్మబంధువు కే.విశ్వనాధ్ గారిని కలిసి,ఆ దంపతులని సత్కరించుకున్నాను.వారితో గడిపిన సమయం సంతోషాన్ని సంతృప్తిని ఇచ్చింది. pic.twitter.com/FlWOfgzDDT
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 14, 2020
The actor also posted a photo where he can be seen trying to click a selfie with son Ram Charan.
Diwali night 🤍
Hope you all had
a great time
with your families 🤗 pic.twitter.com/W2flh8hGcc
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 15, 2020
