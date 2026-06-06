Every Vizag student has that one folder of memories. Permission slips signed at the last moment, packed lunches wrapped in foil, and the excitement of sitting with friends on a bus louder than the teachers. School trips were never just outings; they were full-day adventures that still bring a smile years later. From beaches to hills and parks to science museums, here are the school trips every Vizag student will instantly remember:

Nostalgic School Trips That Every Vizag Student Remembers!

1. Kailasagiri Hill Park

For most students, Kailasagiri was the first “big trip” within the city. The ropeway ride, the giant statues, and the windy hilltop views made it feel like a real adventure.

Group photos here have become a mandatory tradition. Sometimes, it is more important than the actual trip.

2. RK Beach & Submarine Museum

No Vizag school trip list is complete without RK Beach. Walking along the shore, collecting shells, and eating packed snacks made it unforgettable. The highlight, of course, was the Submarine Museum, where students walked inside a real submarine and imagined life under the sea.

3. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

The zoo trips were always a mix of excitement and chaos. Spotting lions from a distance, teasing friends near the deer enclosure, and trying to finish lunch before the monkeys appeared. Every student remembers it. It was one of those trips where walking more than expected was part of the plan.

4. Kailasagiri Toy Train & Ropeway Combo

Some schools upgraded the experience by adding a toy train or a ropeway ride. For students, this was the closest thing to a “theme park experience” in school life. Even the waiting queues felt exciting because everyone was together.

5. Araku Valley Excursion (For the Lucky Ones)

Not every student got this one. But those who did still talked about it. The winding ghat roads, tunnels, coffee plantations, and tribal museum made Araku trips feel like a real travel documentary. The early morning bus rides and foggy views are memories that stick forever.

6. Tenneti Park Stops

Short school trips often included Tenneti Park. a quick scenic stop overlooking the sea. It wasn’t a full-day outing, but it had the perfect mix of wind, waves, and freedom. Students usually remember this place for group selfies and endless laughter.

7. INS Kurusura Submarine & Beach Combo Day

Some schools combine multiple spots into one packed itinerary. RK Beach, INS Kurusura, and nearby parks all in one day. It was exhausting, chaotic, and absolutely unforgettable.

​School trips in Vizag were never about luxury or faraway destinations. They were about friendships, shared tiffins, noisy bus rides, and discovering your city in a new way. Whether it was Kailasagiri’s breeze, RK Beach’s waves, or Araku’s misty hills, each trip added a memory that still feels fresh years later. Because for every Vizag student, school trips weren’t just excursions. They were some of the happiest chapters of growing up.

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