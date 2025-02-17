Summer is slowly creeping upon us, what with the rising temperature and humidity. During this season, the daytime can get unbearably hot in our seaside city. If you are feeling the heat of summer in Visakhapatnam, there are some signature places you should RUN to for a refreshing and cool treat; here are our top finds!

1. Faloodas @ Night Food Court

For a good falooda, head to the Night Food Court near Dwarka Nagar. There are many stalls selling different kinds of refreshing and unique faloodas. From Royal Falooda, Dry Fruit Falooda, and Strawberry Falooda to more, you can find it all in a small area!

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

2. Thickshakes @ The Thickshake Factory

Thickshakes from the Thickshake Factory has a separate fanbase, thanks to their attention to quality, quantity, and lip-smacking flavours. If you want to dig into an indulgent thickshake, you can order a Nutella Chocolate Blast, Belgium Chocolate, Strawberry Penny Pink Thickshake, or more.

Location: Pandurangapuram

3. Sweet Lassi @ Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

Lassi is a mouthwatering yoghurt drink that is sometimes sweet and savoury depending on one’s preference for adding salt or sugar. To savour this delicious drink, head to Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba for their sweet lassi. Loyal patrons of this restaurant recommend this creamy drink after a hearty meal to enjoy the cooling and filling sensation.

Location: NAD Junction

4. Coconut Drinks @ Coco World

Nothing beats the fresh and cool effect that coconut water has on a hot and sweaty summer day. For a refreshing taste of coconut juice, head to Coco World, where you can find many options including Coconut Dry Fruit Shake and Coconut Banana Shake. This place is a hidden gem, with its affordable price range and amazing service.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

5. Ice Creams Sundaes @ Jack Frost

Nothing is better than the original. Jack Frost has a significant fanbase in the city for the right reasons. With an aesthetic interior and delectable menu options, this place is one of the famous hangout spots for people in the town. For rich and delish ice cream sundaes, this is the place you need to be at. Some recommended ice cream sundaes from Jack Frost are Lady in Red, Banana Split, and the Honeymoon Special.

Location: Siripuram

6. Fruit Salads @ The Lassi Shop

Fruit salads are made of two things namely, freshly cut fruits, topped off with cool and tasty ice creams. This is a perfect combination for the summer, as it is made up of both a healthy item and a guilty pleasure. The Lassi Shop serves many kinds of fruit salads starting from custard fresh fruit salad, premium fruit salad with American nut ice cream, and many more.

Location: MVP Main Road

7. Cucumber and Mint Sandwich @ Fresh Choice

Cucumber and mint are a well-liked pairing that people gravitate to during the summer. Find the most delicious and finger-licking good cucumber cheese mint mayo sandwich at Fresh Choice. This delectable sandwich is prepared with fresh cucumber slices, and a cool and refreshing mint mayo spread paired with soft bread slices. Served with chips on the side, this sandwich is perfect for any time of the day.

While these cool treat finds make the summer heat in Visakhapatnam bearable, there are several ways to endure the rising temperatures. Make sure to drink adequate water and eat some fresh and seasonal fruits. The next time you feel the sun’s heat, check out this list to help you cool down and feel refreshed!

