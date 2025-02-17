The start of a new week can feel overwhelming. So many responsibilities ahead, and so many days left till the weekend—just the thought is tiring enough. If there’s one thing that can make one feel better in times like this, it’s an escape from reality. And what better way to do so than with a good film or TV show? Thankfully, there is a list of new movies, web series, and other releases dropping on OTT this week to help you do just that. Browse it below:

1. Office

A sleepy rural government office gets a lively makeover when a clash of generations—one steeped in old-school methods and the other fluent in digital trends—turns the workplace into a hub of unexpected humor and chaos.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 21 February

2. Crime Beat

Aspiring journalist Abhishek finds himself caught in a web of deceit, crime, and high-stakes politics when a fugitive gangster resurfaces in Delhi with revenge on his mind. How far will Abhishek go to establish himself as the ultimate crime reporter?

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release date: 21 February

3. The White Lotus Season 3

After a two-year hiatus, the Emmy-winning series returns with an all-new setting in Thailand. A week at a luxurious resort unravels into a tangle of dark secrets, power struggles, and unexpected twists among guests and staff alike.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 16 February

4. Oops! Ab Kya?

Roohi’s life takes an unexpected turn after an unusual incident during a medical check-up. As destiny throws curveballs, she must navigate through the chaos that follows.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 20 February

5. Win or Lose

Pixar’s latest animated show centers on a middle school softball team gearing up for a championship game. Each episode offers a fresh perspective from different team members, making for a heartwarming and insightful watch.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar Release date: 19 February

6. American Murder: Gabby Petito

What seemed like a dreamy cross-country trip documented on social media turned into a harrowing tragedy. This documentary delves into the case of Gabby Petito, exploring domestic violence, media frenzy, and the investigation that followed.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 February

7. Offline Love

Can love bloom without screens? In this experiment, young singles ditch their digital devices and spend ten days in a foreign country, relying on fate and real-life interactions to find their perfect match.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 18 February

Need we say more? This week, immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with these brand-new movies, web series, and other releases on OTT platforms. Which one will you be streaming first? Drop a comment and let us know!

