After a long week of answering emails, doing the daily chores, and listening to the news on how the world is dealing and fighting the pandemic, one needs a way to unwind over the weekend. And what better way than to binge-watch an entertaining show that tickles your funny bone with ridiculous puns and sharp writing. While you can’t go wrong with the classics like Friends and The Simpsons, we are here with the list of five entertaining Indian web series on Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and other streaming platforms to keep you hooked over the weekend.

5 breezy Indian web series on Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and other OTTS:

#1 Gullak

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the show is centred around a bickering family in a small town in Northern India. While this framework has lent itself to several film and web dramas, it’s not guns or gangs in Gullak but gentle humour that is on offer. This hilarious story of a small-town middle-class family will definitely leave you with a fuzzy happy feeling.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

#2 Cubicles

Set inside a corporate office, Cubicles is the story of a fresher at work. The show churns situational comedy as the lead character tries to adult while being surrounded by friends and some interesting colleagues.

Where to watch: YouTube

#3 Metro Park

The Eros Now Original series begins by showcasing the eccentricities of the everyday life of desi Indians living abroad. A newly-married couple, expecting a baby, live in an apartment in New York and plan to shift to Metro Park in New Jersey. The story takes the audience through various stages when the couple finds it hard to deal with different situations in their environment. The web series stars Ranvir Shorey, Omi Vaidya, and Purbi Joshi.

Where to watch: Eros Now

#4 Panchayat

Looking for a show that can help you briefly get over your hassles? Then you needn’t look beyond Panchayat. Starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead, this web series, created by The Viral Fever (TVF), is a story peppered with wit and pathos in equal doses. Set in rural India, Panchayat revolves around a graduate named Abhishek, who struggles to accustom as a civil servant in the countryside. Written by Chandan Kumar, the crackling dialogues and well-fleshed out characters bring the show to life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Pushpavalli

Stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh‘s Pushpavalli is a sharp and edgy entertainer. The series chronicles the journey of Pushpavalli who meets a guy at an organic store and becomes so obsessed with him that she decides to follow him to another city. While the protagonist is a true-blue stalker, the strength of this show lies in its writing as it uses humour to beautifully humanise its characters.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video