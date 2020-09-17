Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, reported 449 new coronavirus cases as the district’s overall count reached 46,198. Among the newly reported cases in Visakhapatnam, 196 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 253 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. While 40,788 people have been discharged so far, 5067 cases are currently marked active. Visakhapatnam saw four more individuals succumb to the virus over the past 24 hours to take the district’s death toll to 343.

As per the COVID-19 status in Visakhapatnam on 17 September, the district accounts for 57 very active clusters, 112 active clusters, 549 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters.

Andhra Pradesh saw the coronavirus cases grow by 8702 on Thursday. The state tally has now crossed the 6 lakh mark to stand at 6,01,462. While 88,197 cases are marked active, 5,08,088 people are known to have recovered from the infection so far, including the 10,712 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll increased to 5177 with 12 individuals in Chittoor, 10 in Prakasam, 7 in Kadapa, 6 in Guntur, 6 in Kurnool, 6 in Nellore, 5 in East Godavari, 5 in Krishna, 4 in Anantapur, 4 in Visakhapatnam, 4 in West Godavari, 2 in Srikakulam, and one in Vizianagaram passing away due to COVID-19 in one day. Andhra Pradesh has tested 48,84,371 samples so far.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 82,000 COVID patients have been cured and discharged in the past two days in India. The total number of active cases in the country has crossed 10 lakhs (10,09,976) on Thursday. More than 40 lakh (40,25,079) patients have recovered so far. Recovered cases have exceeded Active Cases today by more than 30 lakhs (30,15,103) today, and are four times the latter, the Ministry stated in a press release. While Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22%), Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6580), Uttar Pradesh (6476), and Tamil Nadu (5768) contributed 35.87% of the new recoveries.