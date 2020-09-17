The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra Foundation, Biocon Academy, and Schneider Electric to set up skill development centres across the state. The MoUs were exchanged between the officials of the APSSDC and representatives of the respective companies in the presence of Industries, Commerce, and Skill Development Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy via a video conference on Wednesday. It was decided during the meeting that a Centre of Excellence (electric) will be set up by Schneider at Nellore. Another Centre of Excellence, in logistics, by Tech Mahindra has been proposed to be established in Vizag. Biocon Academy will be the knowledge partner for the proposed skill development colleges in the life sciences domain.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Goutham Reddy expressed happiness over the three firms associating with the Andhra Pradesh state government’s plan for setting up 30 skill development colleges. Stating that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative to set up skill development colleges to enhance human resources as part of providing 75 percent jobs in industries to the youth in the state, he said that the MoUs with three companies is a good sign in the intended direction.

As per the agreement, Tech Mahindra Foundation will design and develop short term courses and curriculum relating to Healthcare and Digital Technologies domain, customised as per industrial requirement. In addition, discussions are underway with Tech Mahindra Foundation on setting up a Center of Excellence (COE) in the logistics sector in Vizag. Biocon Academy will be involved in training and developing curriculum in industry-aligned courses. Schneider has also expressed interest in introducing skill centers in the field of automation and energy management in other districts of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (Skill Development) Ananta Ramu, APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, Managing Director and CEO Aria Srikanth, Tech Mahindra Foundation CPO Rakesh Soni, Biocon Academy programme dean Bindu Ajit, Schneider Electric Education head Sai Krishna Rao, and others were present at the event.