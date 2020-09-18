Overcoming expectations, season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu got off to a flier with its launch episode setting a new TRP record. Hosted by popular actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, which was aired on 6 September 2020, reportedly recorded a rating of 18.5, marking the highest figure among the data registered for all the seasons so far.

According to a report by BARC, the show witnessed a TRP of 20.6 in Hyderabad. It has also been revealed that the viewership of the premiere episode increased by 20 percent as compared to the previous year. Sharing the data related to the TRP of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, show host Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter to thank the audience for the love showered upon the show.

Thank you for all the love!!! pic.twitter.com/pV38cBy2jK — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 17, 2020

The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 include Monal Gajjar, Gangavva, Kalyani, Lasya Reddy, Abhijeet Duddala, Sujatha, Mehboob Shaikh, Devi Nagavalli, Alekhya Harika, ‘Amma’ Rajasekhar, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Kumar Sai Pampana, and Akhil Sarthak. The season’s first elimination saw Surya Kiran getting evicted from the house.

It may be noted that in 2019, the launch episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 had recorded a TRP of 17.9. While the launch episode of the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Jr NTR, had recorded a TRP of 16.18, the first episode of the second season, hosted by Nani, touched 15.05.

On the movie front, Nagarjuna Akkineni recently resumed shoot for his upcoming film Wild Dog. Being directed by Ashishor Solomon, the action-thriller also stars Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni, Ali Reza, and Saiyami Kher among others. The film is being produced by Niranjan Reddy and Avnesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment.