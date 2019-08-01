Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has got off to a great start. The show is currently into its second week and has already registered impressive numbers for the broadcasters. Hosted by popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, the show features 15 contestants this year. Known for the controversies among the inmates, Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has registered the highest TRP in the history of the show’s Telugu version.

Reportedly, the show’s premiere, on 21 July, recorded a phenomenal TRP of 17.9. While the launch episode of the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Jr NTR, recorded a TRP of 16.18, the second season, hosted by Nani, got a TRP of 15.05. Elated by the numbers, Nagarjuna’s fans took to Twitter to congratulate the show’s organisers for achieving the impressive figures. Interestingly, actress Samantha Akkineni, who is also the daughter-in-law of Nagarjuna, took to Twitter with a special message. Calling Nagarjuna the greatest, the Oh Baby star posted:

Shiva Jyoti, Ravi Krishna, Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja, Rohini, Hema, Jaffar Babu, Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Ashu Reddy, and Punarnavi Bhupalam were among the first set of celebrities to enter the house this season. While Hema was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show, Tamanna Simhadri made a wild card entry into the house a week after Bigg Boss 3 Telugu started.