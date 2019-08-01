The newly sworn-in Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, marked his visit to Vizag. Mr. Harichandan arrived in the city on Wednesday (31 July) morning as part of a two-day official visit. He was given a warm reception at the airport by District Collector V Vinay Chand, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, and Navy officials.

Mr. Biswa Bhushan Harichandan first visited the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters in Vizag. He was received by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, at INS Dega. The Governor then held discussions with Navy officials and also reviewed various areas at the ENC, before proceeding to Government Circuit House in the city. In the evening, the AP Governor visited the Telugu Museum at Kailasagiri. He appreciated the city’s heritage and called for more such facilities for the benefit of the students. The Governor also visited the Dr. YSR City Central Park before calling it a day.

On the second day of his visit, the veteran leader will be visiting Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) after being felicitated at Andhra University by the Vice-Chancellor. Mr. Harichandan is scheduled to depart to Vijayawada from the city at 7:40 pm on Thursday.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, a senior BJP leader, was appointed as the first full-time Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony was held on 24 July, administered by the High Court Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Praveen Kumar.

