Unsure about what to do on a date in Vizag? Looking to add excitement and creativity to your dates? Discover a world of fun date ideas that go beyond the ordinary. Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, these innovative date suggestions promise laughter, adventure, and unforgettable moments. From unique dining experiences to outdoor escapades, get ready to infuse your romantic journey with fun and excitement. Give these date ideas a shot to bring joy to your heart and create cherished memories with your loved one in Vizag.

Here are a few cute and easy date ideas if you are looking to spend some light-hearted with your loved one.

Long Walk and Momos at RK Beach

For a perfect weekend date, consider starting with a stroll along RK Beach and top it off with a plate of momos paired with Thums Up. Sampling momos together is a delightful activity while enjoying a peaceful beach walk.

Try the Chocolate Bomb

If you’re planning a special date to make your partner happy, choose the Flying Spaghetti Monster restaurant as the ideal dining spot. The chocolate bomb dessert they offer can add a delightful touch to her day, especially if she needs a sweet treat to satisfy her cravings.

Street Food Date at Night Food Court

A true dating experience isn’t complete without embarking on a street food adventure. Make sure you seize the opportunity to savour street food, especially Pani Puri, with your partner. Explore the diverse range of street food delights at the Night Food Court. Even if you’re pressed for time and dinner is missed, rest assured that Night Food Court has you covered with its extensive options available until midnight.

Arcade/Bowling Date

Having a blast while spending time with your sweetheart is what an arcade date is all about. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy each other’s company and have some friendly competition. Don’t miss the chance to challenge your partner and revel in some thrilling wins. Additionally, for those with a competitive spirit, a bowling date at CMR Central is the ideal choice for a memorable date.

Turning Parks into Date Spots

Treasure quality moments with your date by reading aloud, sketching together, or simply engaging in tranquil conversations amidst the lush gardens and parks. Vizag boasts an abundance of scenic parks, such as VUDA Park, Central Park, and Tenneti Park, providing the perfect backdrop for a serene and enjoyable time together.

Breakfast Date

Coffee dates and dinner outings may be considered traditional. Instead, consider setting your alarm early for a delightful breakfast date with your loved one. There’s nothing quite like starting the day sharing masala dosa and coconut chutney with your partner. It’s a refreshing twist on romantic outings.

Movie Date

While movie dates are quite common, consider something unique. With Vizag featuring the re-release of some blockbuster films, why not hunt for one that both of you adore? Then, go ahead, catch that re-released movie, and create a treasure trove of shared memories while making new ones.

