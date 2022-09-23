The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who was in the state to lay the foundation stone for eight National Highway Projects worth ₹3,000 crores, addressed a gathering at the Government Arts College at Rajamahendravaram. He announced that ₹5 lakh crores will be spent on the development of the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Road Network by the end of 2024.

According to sources, Gadkari said that the Ministry aims to connect AP with Central India by developing a road network between AP, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana. He also added that these new roads would be green express highways.

After laying the foundation stone for 3 highway projects and 5 flyovers in the Godavari region virtually, he said that ₹2,625 crores will be spent to develop three highways – Vakalapudi – Uppada (40km stretch), Rampachodavaram – Koyyuru (70 km stretch), and Samarlakota – Achampeeta (12.5 km stretch). Additionally, ₹1,345 crores will be spent to develop the Kakinada coat and the Vakalapudi – Uppada road project. The Union Minister also said that five flyovers would be constructed at the cost of ₹225 crores along the National Highway – 216A in Rajamahendravaram.

He urged the state governments to implement e-vehicles for public transport in cities like Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam. MP M Bharath and BJP State President Somu Veerraju accompanied the minister in the gathering and thanked him for allocating all the new developments for the state.

