The Andhra Pradesh State Government has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the order passed by the AP High Court on the issue of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government, which plans to have three state capitals, was stalled by the High Court back in March when it directed that all the developments have to be continued in Amaravathi. The three-member division, which ruled against the state government, was headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and comprised of DVSS Somayajulu and M Satyanarayana. They brought to light that the state government did not have any legislative competence to pass a law for a change of capital, bifurcation or trifurcation of the state capital.

Also read: Vizag most economical choice for capital, says Chief Minister YS Jagan

The bench also directed the state government to submit an affidavit stating the development of works in Amaravati in six months. To this, the state government replied that six months is too less to carry out the vast developments. The verdict was delivered based on the petitions filed by the farmers and landowners of Amaravati who had already sacrificed their land under the Land Pooling Scheme conducted by the previous government.

The Andhra Pradesh government has planned to set up the legislative capital at Amaravati, the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam and the Judicial capital in Kurnool. They have now appealed to the Supreme Court to review the High Court’s orders.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.