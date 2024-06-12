Due to pre-commissioning and non-interlocking works for the third Line at Asifabad Road – Rechni stations in the Kazipet-Ballarsha section of the Secunderabad division of South-Central Railway, several trains in Visakhapatnam have been diverted. These trains will now travel via Vizianagaram – Rayagada – Titlagarh – Raipur – Nagpur instead of the usual route through Visakhapatnam – Duvvada – Vijayawada – Warangal – Ballarsha.

The affected trains include the following:

Visakhapatnam–New Delhi AP Express (20805) departing from Visakhapatnam and New Delhi–Visakhapatnam AP Express (20806) departing from New Delhi, will take the diverted route from June 22 to July 5.

Visakhapatnam–Gandhidham SF Express (20803) departing from Visakhapatnam on June 27 and July 5, and Gandhidham–Visakhapatnam SF Express (20804) departing from Gandhidham on June 23 and June 30 will reroute to accommodate the railway works.

Visakhapatnam–Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi Superfast Express (12803) departing from Visakhapatnam on June 24, 28, July 1, and July 5, and Hazrat Nizamuddin–Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi Superfast Express (12804) departing from Hazrat Nizamuddin on June 23, 26, 30, and July 3 will travel through the diverted route.

Puri–Okha Superfast Express (20819) departing from Puri on June 23 and June 30, and Okha–Puri Superfast Express (20820) departing from Okha on June 26 and June 30 is also affected by the diversion.

Railway authorities have requested passengers travelling to or from Visakhapatnam to take note of the diverted routes of these trains and plan their travel accordingly.

