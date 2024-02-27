In a significant step towards the development of railway infrastructure, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of twelve stations across Andhra Pradesh under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He also virtually inaugurated the construction of four road over bridges (ROBs) in the Waltair Division, on 26 February 2024. In total, fourteen project locations were ceremonially inaugurated.

The stations to be redeveloped in Andhra Pradesh’s Waltair Division under the guidance of the Divisional Railway Manager, Saurabh Prasad, include Simhachalam, Araku, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Kottavalasa, Chipurupalle, Srikakulam Road, and Naupada. In the Odisha region, Paralakhemundi, Jeypore, Rayagada, and Koraput stations will undergo redevelopment. Additionally, four road-over bridges in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts will be constructed, addressing longstanding demands and improving connectivity to villages and townships for enhanced business and trade.

The redevelopment project involves a budget of Rs 443.47 crores for the 12 railway stations, while Rs 218.13 crores will be allocated for the construction of the road over bridges. Each station will receive specific funding:

Simhachalam – Rs 19.98 crores

Araku – Rs 16.31 crores

Parvatipuram – Rs 14.76 crores

Bobbili – Rs 16 crores

Kottavalasa – Rs 18.77 crores

Chipurupalle – Rs 21 crores

Srikakulam Road – Rs 23 crores

Naupada – Rs 19 crores

Paralakhemundi – Rs 12 crores

Jeypore – Rs 17.94 crores

Rayagada – Rs 243.51 crores

Koraput – Rs 21.20 crores

Functions were organized at the project locations with extensive public participation, including public representatives, dignitaries, school children, members from unions and associations, railway employees and family members, retired railway employees, and more.

Benefits of Amrit Scheme Stations:

Enhanced station accessibility, air concourse, wider free-on-board (FOB), waiting areas, toilet facilities, lift and escalator, and better cleanliness.

Free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through the initiative, ‘One Station One Product’, enhanced passenger information systems, executive lounges, and spaces for business meetings.

Facilities for individuals with disabilities (Divyangjans), sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, and food plazas.

Integration of stations with surrounding city areas, promotion of multimodal connectivity, and transformation of stations into vibrant city centers over the long term.

Benefits of Road Over-Bridges and Under-Bridges:

To help remove traffic barriers, improve safety, and enhance the overall efficiency of transportation.

To enhance the convenience, comfort, and mobility of road users by reducing congestion, pollution, and travel time.

The redevelopment of these stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme marks a significant stride towards modernizing and improving transportation infrastructure in the region, aligning with the government’s vision for a well-connected nation.

