The chilly season is slowly setting in and it’s already time to bring out our sweaters. As much as we enjoy sleeping in during winter, it is also the best season to explore a few locations in India. With breathtaking views and unmissable experiences, a few locations in the North East of India are just unmissable. From enjoying the snow-capped mountains to some hot-hot maggie and momos, these untouched locations are what you should be visiting this year. Forget the crowded tourist spots and go on an adventure to experience the trueness of North East India. To help you choose unique destinations, here is a list of offbeat winter holiday destinations in North East India for a splendid vacation.

Read on to know more about these lesser explores places across North East India

#1 Mawlynnong – Meghalaya

A village in the East Kashi Hills of Meghalaya, this nature-hugging destination has to be on top of your list. Known as Asia’s cleanest village, you will wonder if you are in your own country. God’s own Garden boasts gushing streams of waterfalls, fruit gardens, palm tree farms, evergreen lands and a culture so unique. Nohwet Living Root Bridge is the most famous attraction of the village along with Dwaki-Shnongpdeng, Pynursla and Kudengrim.

#2 Jibhi – Himachal Pradesh

A breathtaking hamlet located amidst the lush green forest range of the Tirthan Valley of Himachal Pradesh, Jibhi is yet another offbeat winter holiday destination in North East India you must consider visiting this year. The local cuisine is best paired with its chilli weather and the victorian style cottages. Must-visit places when you visit Jibhi are Jibhi Waterfalls, Jalori Pass, Serolsar Lake, Mini Thailand and Shringa Rishi Temple.

#3 Yuksom – Sikkim

A laid-back, lesser explored place in Sikkim, Yuksom is also known as the Gateway to Mt. Kanchenjunga. With a lot of history to its name, it is a must-visit location if you haven’t visited North East India. Yuksom is well known for its local cuisine, uncommon birds, flora and fauna. Do not miss the Kanchenjunga National Park, Tashi Tenka Monastery, Dubdi Monastery, and the Coronation Throne of Norbugang among many other spots.

#4 Mechuka – Arunachal Pradesh

Located 6000 feet above sea level, this small hamlet Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh is yet another offbeat location to consider for this winter holiday. The experience of visiting the Indo-Tibetan border will surely stay with you for a lifetime. The historical significance of this hamlet and its belief in medicinal values in ice water is sure to blow your mind off. Make sure to visit the Bap Teng Kang waterfalls, hot water springs and the Yak research centre when you visit this untouched piece of natural beauty.

#5 Mon Village – Nagaland

If you would like to see for yourselves the legend of headhunting tribes with face tattoos, the Mon village is the place for you. The Konyak tribes are a fearless set of people with vivid culture and tradition. It is an interesting encounter for all those who would love to explore the unknown. Apart from this, make sure to visit the Naginimora and Veda peaks during your visit for some breathtaking views of the mountains.

Let us know in the comments below or on Instagram if you have visited any of these offbeat holiday destinations in North East India.