The much-awaited Netflix Tudum event today released teasers of all its upcoming projects virtually. In its Indian division, the OTT giant announced several movies and web series. All we can say is that the viewers are in for some extravagant entertainment ranging from thrillers to dark comedies. Check out the list of upcoming movies and web series announced at the global fan event Netflix Tudum India. From Rana Daggubati’s Rana Naidu to Dulquer Salman’s Guns & Gulaabs, the list consists of thriller, drama and dark comedy.

Here are the upcoming movies and web series on Netflix.

#1 Monica, O My Darling

Directed by Vasan Bala, known for his previous Netflix series Ray, his upcoming movie Monica, O My Darling is a dark comedy. Starring Huma S Qureshi, Rajkumar Rao, and Radhika Apte in lead roles, the teaser of the movie showcase the song Ek Zindagi. The movie is about a young man who desperately tries to make an image among a few unlikely allies and executes a perfect murder along the way.

#2 Rana Naidu

After much anticipation, the real-life uncle and nephew duo Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati will be seen together on screen as estranged father and son. The story of the web series is set in Mumbai, where the on-screen Rana is seen solving all the problems of the top brass of society. His father is showcased as the only force that can stop his illegal activities, ending with Rana placing a gun on his father’s head. We have to wait and watch why the father and son are estranged and what led Rana to choose the path he did.

#3 Khufia

Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Khufiya is based on the book ‘Escape to Nowhere’ written by Amar Bhushan. The teaser, which was released on the global fan event Netflix Tudum India, follows a Research and Analysis wing operative who is assigned on a crucial mission. This leaves her juggling between love and being a spy. Played by Tabu, the cast also includes Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

#4 Class

Launching the Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite, Class is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The young adult series follows three new students from starkly different backgrounds who shake up the world of the elite and high-profile families. The teaser showcases how they challenge the existing dynamics of the elite. The cast of this web series includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Chayan Chopra, Ayesha Kanga and others in prominent roles.

#5 Scoop

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the fame of Scam 1992, Scoop is inspired by the biographical book ‘Jigna Vora, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.’ This movie will chronicle the protagonist’s experience of being accused of the murder of another journalist.

#6 Kathal

The teaser of this upcoming movie on Netflix is a comedy-drama based on a local politician and his fetish for jackfruits. When his prized jackfruits (kathal) go missing, it turns into a bizarre case. A young and honest police officer played by Sanya Malhotra takes up this case and tries to find the jackfruits.

#7 Soup

Manoj Bajpayee is back with yet another exciting piece on OTT. He follows chef Swathi as she cooks up a master plan to replace her husband with her lover. His plan goes down south when a local inspector gets involved in it. Along with Manoj, the cast also includes Konnkana Sen, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and others in prominent roles.

#8 CAT

CAT is the story of a former police informer, played by Randeep Hooda. He is forced to become an informant again to save his brother’s life. This forces him to come to terms with his dark past. Set in the backdrops of Punjab, this thriller is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

#9 Qala

This movie, set in between the 1930s and 1940s, seems to be a powerful and wealthy story of a young singer. Showcasing her tragic past and the ways in which all of it catches up with her, the director dAnvitaa Dutt has beautifully captured how her hard-earned success takes a back seat. The cast of this upcoming Netflix show includes Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial and others in prominent roles.

#10 Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

With a very intriguing teaser, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will soon release on Netflix. The teaser of this movie released on Netflix Tudum India showcases Yami Gautham and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. Directed by Ajay Singh, the movie is produced by Maddock Films. The flight attendant and her partner are on a mission to steal diamonds and free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes down south and turns into a hostage situation in mid-air. We have got to wait and watch how things turn out.

#11 Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

The Lady Superstar, who recently got married to ace director Vignesh Shivan will be seen soon on Netflix with a documentary made on her life. Showcasing what people believe to be a fairy tale, the documentary reportedly covers everything from her childhood to her marriage. This documentary has been [produced by The Rowdy Pictures.

#12 Guns & Gulaabs

A dark comedy set in a small town in India back in the 90s, Guns and Gullabs is directed by Raj and DK. The cast includes Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkumar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and others in prominent roles. The teaser of this upcoming web series on Netflix showcases each character’s good and dark side. With nothing much revealed, we must stay tuned to unravel what the directors hold for us.

