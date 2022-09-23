Who doesn’t love a good romantic movie? A genre that has the power to move the viewers into tears or fill the heart with joy, romance is an emotion above all. If you are someone who loves watching romantic dramas, Telugu movies are a good option. From common narratives like two estranged lovers meeting again to new age narratives of acceptance, watch these 7 Telugu romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video for a feel-good time.

Here are the top 7 Romantic Telugu movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video

#1 Sita Ramam

The recent release at the theatres that took the country by storm, Sita Ramam, was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Starring Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, this romantic Telugu movie made it big at the box office. The romance between Ram and Sita will eternally remain in the audience’s hearts. If you haven’t watched this movie yet, now is the time! Watch it this weekend on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Jaanu

Not a typical love story but a feel-good movie that is relatable to many. Jaanu was directed by C Prem Kumar. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sharwanand in lead roles, this Telugu romantic movie was a big hit. The childhood love between Ram and Jaanu is beautifully captured, but the movie is relatable, especially when the two meet after two decades. Watch this romantic movie on Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

#3 Ninnu Kori

This 2017 movie directed by Shiva Nirvana is another blockbuster that deserves a mention. Yet another unconventional love story, Ninnu Kori stars Nivetha Thomas, Aadhi, Nani, Murali Sharma and others in prominent roles. The songs of this movie took the youth by storm, while Nani’s acting had all the single men watching the movie again and again. If you haven’t watched this feel-good movie on Amazon Prime Video yet, make sure to watch it this weekend.

#4 Fidaa

A movie that needs no introduction in the genre of romance in Telugu, Fidaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, was one of the biggest hits of 2017. Starring Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej in lead roles, this romantic Telugu movie on Amazon Prime video is a must-watch. It is a musical that will touch your heart with emotions and Sai Pallavi’s dance. The movie was made on a budget of 13 crores, and the box office collections touched nearly 90 crores.

#5 Majili

One of the most loved movies for its cast, story and performance, Majili was directed by Shiva Nirvana. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in this Telugu love story. This is a story that follows Poorna, who is abandoned by his lover and is later forced to marry his neighbour’s daughter. The alcoholic discovers her unconditional love for him and falls for her. Watch how the two lead actors lived through their characters.

#6 Ye Maya Chesave

This is the first movie Samantha and Naga Chaithanya appeared on screen together and claimed to be the movie that kickstarted their love story. Rest apart, the separated couple today are still remembered for their performances in this Gautham Vasudev Menon movie. This romantic Telugu love story is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video.

#7 Kushi

A classic in the genre of Telugu romance, Kushi is directed by S J Surya. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Bhoomika Chawla in lead roles, this 2001 movie was a big hit at the box office. College friends Madhu and Sindhu’s friendship is affected because of a misunderstanding, and they go their ways. The love for each other lingers around, and they finally realise it when they are forced to come together for a friend. Watch this classic romantic Telugu movie on Amazon Prime Video over the weekend.

