After all the fans have been wondering where Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been over the last few days, they have only been getting insight into the actor’s upcoming movies. The new motion poster of her upcoming movie Shakuntalam looks like a visual treat as the actor has adorned a completely new look. Samantha has announced the release date of Shakuntalam on her social media.

Rumours have been doing rounds that Samantha has been suffering from a skin disease and has jetted off to the USA for treatment. The ace actress who has been hitting the headlines with all her upcoming projects announced her next Telugu movie Shakuntalam with a motion poster. Directed by Gunasekar, the magnum opus is all set to release on 4 November 2022. Based on Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play, Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Samantha will be seen in this epic love story alongside the male lead role played by Dev Mohan (Dushyant).

The movie will be presented by Dil Raju through Sri Venkateswara Creations, in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks. Produced by Neelima Gua, the movie is all set to release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The movie’s cast also includes Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Kabir Bedi, Madhubala, Aditi Balan and many others. It will also feature Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha in the role of Prince Bharatha, son of Shakuntala and Dushyant. All the top people related to the movie, took to social media to announce the release date of Shakuntalam.

