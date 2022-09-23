With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend of September is packed with some exciting OTT releases, be it movies or web series. From Dhanush’s blockbuster to Tammanaah’s stand-alone, here the list of the movie and one web series releases on OTT today, that you should be excited about. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Continue your binge streak with all these trending web series and movies. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here are the OTT releases today to catch up with your gang this final weekend of September.

Thiru

Starring Dhanush, Nithya Menon, and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, Thiru, or Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil, is a recently released rom-com family drama directed by Mithran Jawahar. Thiru, the son of a single father, works as a food delivery boy. He doesn’t get along with his father as he believes that his negligence caused his mother’s and sister’s death. How he navigates his love life between his childhood crush and best friend while facing several heartbreaks forms the crux of the plot. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Bharatiraja, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in other crucial roles. Thiru will be released in all South Indian languages this week on OTT.

OTT platform: SunNXT

Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer is an upcoming Indian Hindi comedy-drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The plot revolves around a small-town girl, Babli, who moves to the busy city of Delhi in pursuit of a job. Soon, she turns into a bouncer and shoots up to fame instantly. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the titular role while Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, and others play supporting roles in this movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

First Day First Show

Directed by Vamshidhar Goud and Lakshmi Narayana Puttamchetty, First Day First Show is a Telugu comedy-drama starring Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu in the lead roles. A crazy movie fanatic is hell-bent on watching the first-day first show of his favourite star’s movies. One day, he promises his love interest to take her for the FDFS of Pawan Kalyan’s new movie. How he struggles to find the tickets for the movie and goes to any extent to keep up his word forms the crux of this hilarious drama.

OTT platform: Aha

Diary

Diary is a Tamil crime thriller starring Arulnithi, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Jayaprakash, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a sub-inspector trainee who sets out on a journey to solve a mysterious case that has not been cracked for over 16 years. On his investigation, he faces fate-changing events that put his life at risk. The movie was directed by debutant Innasi Pandiyan.

OTT platform: Aha

Lou

Lou is an upcoming American action thriller starring Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, and Logan Marshall-Green in crucial roles. The plot follows a mysterious loner living a normal life with her dogs. When a neighbour’s little girl gets kidnapped, she goes out to rescue her in a fierce storm and faces dangerous situations. The movie was directed by Anna Foerster.

OTT platform: Netflix

Jamtara S2

Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega is an Indian crime drama series directed by Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava. Set in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand, the series encapsulates how two young men operate a phishing racket and go against a corrupt politician. A police superintendent sets foot in the town and takes up arms against the illegal activities there. Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasamy, and others play crucial roles in the series.

OTT platform: Netflix

