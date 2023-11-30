Winter is setting in, the chilly mornings and short days make us not want to leave our homes. In this cozy season, all we want is to have our comfort show on and some warm food to accompany us. Check out these must try winter foods in from different parts of country, and where you can find them in our own Vizag city. These flavourful food items are just perfect to savour on a cold evening, or on a fun evening with your gang.

Gajar ka halwa – Dayaram Sweets

With the festive season just getting over, gajar ka halwa is the ultimate dish for a warm comforting evening. Originated in Punjab, the dish is particularly beneficial to strengthen your immunity. This delightful delicacy is a combination of carrots, khova, nuts, milk and ghee. Known for its delectable taste, this dish is famous across the country. You can find this tasty Gajar ka Halwa in Vizag at our very own Dayaram sweets located in TPT colony main road.

Thukpa momos – Wok Republic

This Sikkim-Himalayan Delicacy provides just the right amount of warmth and comfort needed on a winter evening. Thukpa is a noodle soup, made with vegetable stock, wheat noodles and other veggies of your choice. The addition of warm momos to the dish, just makes it a complete meal. This flavourful meal with different kinds of vegetables and sauces, wonderfully balances your taste buds. Wok Republic in Asilmetta Junction is the perfect place to find this delicious winter food in Vizag.

Makke di roti and Chicken saagwala – Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

Another delicacy from the state of Punjab, Makke di roti or Butter roti with Chicken saagwala is a popular winter dish. This hot and delicious dish, is also considered to be one of the healthiest meals. Saagwala made of palak, and other leafy vegetables adds to the protein of the chicken. Healthy and tasty? Count us in. Find this mouthwatering delight at the authentic Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba in Ram Nagar, Vizag.

Kashmir tea and Samosa – Tea Time Jagadamba

What’s better than a piping hot tea and a plate of samosa on a quiet winter evening, or on a long day after work? Kashmiri tea or Noon chai, made with tea leaves, milk, cardamom, crushed almonds and baking soda is sure to satisfy your warm winter cravings. This tea is even known to improve your immunity and digestive abilities. Pair this hot beverage with a plate of Onion samosa from Tea Time Jagadamba, and have a lovely evening to yourself.

Mutton Shorba – Athidi Devo Bhava

One for all the non-veg lovers – Mutton Shorba is a must try meal in the winters. This appetizing dish is particularly famous in our neighbouring state, Telangana. Slightly different from the regular soup, shorba is of a much thicker consistency. Muttom shorba is made with bone in mutton pieces, onions, tomatoes and other spices, making it very pleasurable to savour. You can find this dish in Vizag at Athidi Devo Bhava in Lawsons Bay Colony.

Fish Curry – Zeeshan

Fish curry, is a popular Goan dish which is paired with either rice or naan. This aromatic dish, made with different spices and assorted vegetables, and coconut, is sure to leave you satisfied. Fish curry is also a comfort meal for many Keralites and Bengalis. Devour this flavourful and nutritious delicacy from Zeeshan restaurant opposite Chitralaya Theatre in Jagadamba Junction.

Let us know which of these must try winter foods in Vizag is your favourite to devour in this season. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and our Instagram for more such recommendations.