The Visakhapatnam Metro Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) has denied reports appearing on social media that a part of the Floating Sea Bridge (FSB) in Vizag got broken and drifted off to some distance at sea.

In a press note issued on Monday, VMRDA Commissioner, Dr A Mallikarjuna, IAS, made it clear that the report was false and misleading.

According to the press note, though it was planned to allow visitors from Monday, the VMRDA later changed its decision in the wake of inclement weather and rough seas.

To test the efficacy of the bridge, the operators separated the ‘T’ point from the floating bridge and kept it near the anchor. A view of the separated part of the bridge was videographed and posted on social media, drumming up false propaganda. The report, showing that the newly launched floating bridge at RK beach, in Vizag, was broken and snagged, with a part of it drifting off to some distance in the sea, went viral on Monday creating doubts in the minds of people about its safety.

Clearing such concerns, the Commissioner stated that the incident was a part of the routine mock drill, and that such exercises would be taken up in the future as well.

The floating bridge was formally inaugurated by Rajya Sabha member-elect Y V Subbaredy on Sunday. Located near the Kursura Submarine Museum along the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, the 100-metre floating bridge initiative was brought on to attract more tourists to the city.

Safety measures at the Floating Sea Bridge:

The tourists of the FSB and the boat ride at Rushikonda will have special security measures to ensure a safe and comfortable experience. At the inauguration, it was announced that there would be two anchor boats and swimmers on both sides of the bridge for safety reasons. People would also have to wear life jackets and only 15 people would be allowed to be on the bridge at a time. The bridge is to be open every day from 8 am to 6 pm, except during high tide, full moon, and new moon days.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.