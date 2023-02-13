Two young men were killed and one was seriously injured in a fatal bike accident in Visakhapatnam on 12 February 2023. The accident reportedly occurred when two bikes crashed with one another on the BRTS Road near Gnanapuram. Speeding has been identified as the main cause of this tragic accident. The Visakhapatnam Police have filed a case regarding this bike accident under relevant sections at the V-Town Police Station.

The two deceased were identified as Pattabhireddy Dinesh Kumar (27), a resident of Murali Nagar, and T Rami Naidu (21), a resident of Arilova, in the city. P Sai was identified as the injured. Rami Naidu and Sai were riding on a bike together, while Dinesh was riding alone on another when the accident occurred. The two bodies were sent for a postmortem. The injured was taken to KGH for immediate treatment, where his condition is said to be critical.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month, on 10 February 2023, which took the lives of three youths R Gopi (22), P Sai (21), and I Durga Prasad (22), on the spot. The freak accident occurred in the vicinity of CMR Function Hall, located in Venkojipalem. Reportedly, speeding was also the cause of this accident.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.