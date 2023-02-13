After almost two and a half years, test cricket is set to return to the City Of Destiny. If reports are to be believed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering shifting the third India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy to Vizag owing to concerns regarding the pitch at Dharmasala.

The third test of the much-anticipated BGT series is scheduled to happen from 1 March to 5 March 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharmasala. But in a recent turn of events, the control body is said to be considering Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune, and Indore as the alternate venues.

An Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) official expressed that they are willing to commence the preparations for the match after an official confirmation by BCCI. The India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) match would be the third international test fixture at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vizag. This venue previously hosted two international test matches- India vs England in November 2016 and India vs South Africa in October 2019.

The last international cricket match here in Vizag was a T20 played between India and South Africa on 14 June 2022. Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium is also scheduled to host an India vs Australia ODI on 19 March 2023.

The first test match of the BGT between India and Australia, which happened between 9 and 11 February 2023, marked the debut of Vizag-based cricketer, KS Bharat. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ex-Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu, and several others congratulated him for his achievement.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.