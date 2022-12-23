KS Bharat, a Vizag-based cricketer, attracted a handsome price at the IPL 2023 auction today. The Gujarat Titans picked the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman for Rs 1.2 crore after a short bidding battle with the Chennai Super Kings.

The Andhra Ranji player, who previously debuted in the Indian Premier League with the Delhi Daredevil in 2015, has had a noteworthy career. A veteran of 79 first-class and 56 list-A matches, the Vizag lad, KS Bharat, was the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy. Later, he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Bharat played 10 IPL matches in his career and scored 199 runs at an average of 28.93. His last ball heroics to win a game for RCB against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 will forever be etched in the hearts of many cricket fans. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recently appointed him as the city’s Environmental Ambassador.

Today’s mini IPL 2023 auction saw some of the highest purchases in the tournament’s history. Sam Curran was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping 18.5 crores, while his countryman Ben Stokes will join the CSK dugout for 16.25 crores. Apart from KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, N Jagadeesan, and Nishant Sindhu were among the Indian talents that attracted bids from multiple teams at the IPL 2023 auction.

