Three youth lost their lives on the spot in a bike accident in Visakhapatnam, during the early hours of Friday, 10 February 2023. According to the statement given by the city police, there is a possibility that the bike skidded after colliding with a heavy vehicle. The accident took place in the vicinity of CMR Function Hall, located in Venkojipalem. They also suspect the accident to be a case of overspeeding.

The freak accident involved R Gopi (22), P Sai (21), residents of Rajiv Nagar Colony in Yendada, and I Durga Prasad (22), who were on their way to Maddilapalem. As per the police statement, the youth were triple-riding on a two-wheeler, with neither of them using a helmet.

According to the statement given by the Inspector of MVP Police station, Prasad, there is a possibility the bike skidded after its handle came in contact with an oncoming vehicle. Considering the minor damages on the two-wheeler, he ruled out the possibility of a hit-and-run case. Other than this, he affirms that overspeeding and rash driving could be the primary cause of the accident.

Durga Prasad is native to Srikakulam, while the other two reside in Yendada. The parents arrived at the spot as soon as they were informed about the accident. The three deceased persons were later shifted to King George Hospital to conduct a post-mortem.

The Visakhapatnam City Police are currently analysing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the bike accident, which took place on the road connecting Hanumanthuwaka Junction and Venkojipalem. Other personnel, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sumit Garud Sunil and ADCP (Traffic) Sheikh Arifullah, also inspected the accident site.

Telugu Thalli Flyover and Sheela Nagar areas also recorded similar cases of bike accidents in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

