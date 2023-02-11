In a second attempt to destroy the newly launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, stones were allegedly pelted by a few miscreants while it was travelling from Secunderabad. The incident was recorded at the Mahabubabad District of Telangana on Friday evening.

According to reports, two windows of the C4 and C8 coaches were damaged during the incident. The train reportedly left Secunderabad at 4:57 pm to reach Visakhapatnam later that evening. Stones were pelted on the coaches as and when the train cleared its 457km mark in the Mahabubabad District. The loco pilot, who was alerted by the passengers, halted the train and called for help. After a preliminary investigation by the Mahabubabad Police, the Vande Bharat Express resumed its journey to Visakhapatnam.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an immediate investigation into the event as soon as the news broke out about the attack. Special teams have been formed to nab the miscreants at the earliest and a case has been registered.

A similar incident was recorded on 3 February 2023, when a group of people pelted stones at the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express near the Khamman Railway Station, and the emergency window glass of the C12 coach was damaged.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.