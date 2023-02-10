On Thursday, 9 February 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police registered two ganja smuggling cases and took three smugglers into their custody. As per the official statement, the ganja seized in one of the cases weighed 60 kilos, while three bags of ganja were held in the other one (weight undisclosed).

In one of the cases, registered near Kancharapalem on Tuesday, the Visakhapatnam City Police nabbed three smugglers while they were smuggling ganja. Ananda Rao, a local of Vizag, and Md Azmil and Sadikul Islam of West Bengal were arrested.

In the second case, the police officials stationed themselves near Pendurthi based on credible information about illegal ganja trafficking and conducted vehicular checks. As the officials attempted to intercept an approaching car, the driver sped without stopping. A chase ensued via the Simhachalam-Hanumanthuwaka route on the BRTS road.

After hitting a dead end near the Hanumanthuwaka Junction due to heavy traffic, the two smugglers abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot to avoid being arrested. The police seized the car and uncovered three bags of ganja from the car’s boot. A minor accident took place as officials tried to capture the fleeing smugglers in which a motorist and an official faced injuries.

A similar incident occurred in the Alluri Sitarama Raju District in which the police seized 50 kilos of dry ganja from a car which met with an accident on the ghat road. The ASR District Police found six bags of ganja while two smugglers escaped.

