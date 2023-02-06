In an unusual incident reported on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, a woman and her three children have gone missing from their residence. The incident came to light when her mother and husband lodged a complaint with the police.

The family of four resided at Burma Camp under the Kancherapalem Police Station limits, in Visakhapatnam. Identified as Korada Satyavathi (missing woman), Haritha, Laasya and Gautham (missing children), it has been reported that Satyavathi had differences with her husband.

The incident took plan on 3 February 2023 but only came to light on Sunday after the missing woman’s mother Ganga and her husband lodged a complaint at the Kancheparapalem Police Station. According to the Visakhapatnam Police, there is nothing suspicious about the missing woman and children. They added that the reason stated was the differences the husband and wife had.

The police have initiated a search for the missing persons and have also appealed to the public to inform the police or the family members if they are found, by reaching out to 6302925687, 7993981948 and 08912558241.

