In two separate incidents, top government hospitals in Visakhapatnam prove to be unsafe and dangerous for newborns and mothers. Crammed with patients, the King George Hospital (KGH) and Victoria General Hospital in the city reported dangerous incidents on 25 June 2022.

A female infant was found dead inside a toilet in the gynaecology ward of KGH. The hospital staff discovered the body following a foul smell coming out of the toilet opposite the labour room. The infant was found in the commode wrapped in clothes.

According to the police who registered a case on Thursday night, the toilet was only accessible to pregnant women. The investigation is on, and the police are currently checking all CCTV footage in the hospital. The body of the infant has been shifted for post-mortem.

In another incident reported in the Victoria General Hospital, a ceiling fan crashed on the floor right beside two newborns and their mothers who had been nursing them. This government hospital is not new to such dangerous incidents as in 2017 a fire broke out on the first floor of the hospital.

Reacting to the incident, collector A Mallikarjun has asked the superintendents of both the government hospitals in Visakhapatnam to thoroughly check the fans using additional manpower.

