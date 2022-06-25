In a go-green initiative taken up by a guest house business owner in Visakhapatnam, solar panels were installed all over the front portion of a hotel, near Gurudwara Junction, making it the first-ever solar-powered guest house.

The five-story building is covered in solar panels from the first floor to the fifth floor. Windows of the 24 air-conditioned rooms have been replaced with solar panels in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the City of Destiny. With a capacity to generate 100 kW of electricity per day, the owner of the hotel also plans to sell the excess electricity generated to the grid. This will act as an additional income for the owner.

The solar panel initiative has been adopted by many individual house owners in the city. For the first time, a guest house owner in Visakhapatnam has taken it upon himself as his contribution toward a greener planet. The Visakhapatnam solar-powered guest house owner Narayana Rao said that he drew his inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rao who invested ₹40 lakhs in this green project will require only 40kW of electricity per day. The excess 60kW will be sent to the grid, and he expects to make his returns in the next 6 years.

Rao said that Installing panels on the top of the building is generally the choice of solar developers in Andhra Pradesh and that his method is uncommon. Around 200 plates have been wall-mounted to generate 100kW of electricity. After using the 40 per cent needed for the solar-powered guest house, Rao plans to send the remaining to the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) grid.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.