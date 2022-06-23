On Saturday, 25 June 2022, AIESEC in Visakhapatnam is organizing a 5v5 Futsal Tournament as a part of the Global Goals Games. The event mainly focuses on promoting the significance of sports in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and other benefits. The one-day tournament is expected to see the participation of several football enthusiasts in the city.

AIESEC, a student-run organization, has set fifteen Global Goals, four of which have been focused on sustainable development (SDGs). These said SDGs promote various social aspects such as physical well-being, gender equality, reduced inequalities, and others.

Tournament rules

The team must consist of 7 players ( 5 on the field and 2 substitutes)

Futsal shoes are mandatory. Only flat shoes, plastic, and rubber cleats are allowed.

No offside rule is applied

Card system is mandatory ( yellow = warning, red = player out for 2 mins)

All the players must be present before the reporting time. Failing to do so, the opposition will get a walkover.

Free kicks are allowed only if the ball is 20 m away from the goalpost

Within 20 m, only a one-step free-kick is allowed

One-step penalty kicks

The goalkeeper can have the ball in possession for only 8 seconds

Kicks-ins are used instead of throw-ins

Goal difference will be checked

Referee’s decision is final

Registration fee: Rs 2,500 per team, Rs 500 for individual

Venue: Rooftop Play Arena, Vizag Central Building, VIP Road

Registrations close on 24 June 2022, 11:59 pm. Contact AIESEC Visakhapatnam at +91 6303069013, 8184813171 for more information about the Futsal Tournament.

Click here to register.