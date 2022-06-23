On Saturday, 25 June 2022, AIESEC in Visakhapatnam is organizing a 5v5 Futsal Tournament as a part of the Global Goals Games. The event mainly focuses on promoting the significance of sports in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and other benefits. The one-day tournament is expected to see the participation of several football enthusiasts in the city.
AIESEC, a student-run organization, has set fifteen Global Goals, four of which have been focused on sustainable development (SDGs). These said SDGs promote various social aspects such as physical well-being, gender equality, reduced inequalities, and others.
Tournament rules
- The team must consist of 7 players ( 5 on the field and 2 substitutes)
- Futsal shoes are mandatory. Only flat shoes, plastic, and rubber cleats are allowed.
- No offside rule is applied
- Card system is mandatory ( yellow = warning, red = player out for 2 mins)
- All the players must be present before the reporting time. Failing to do so, the opposition will get a walkover.
- Free kicks are allowed only if the ball is 20 m away from the goalpost
- Within 20 m, only a one-step free-kick is allowed
- One-step penalty kicks
- The goalkeeper can have the ball in possession for only 8 seconds
- Kicks-ins are used instead of throw-ins
- Goal difference will be checked
- Referee’s decision is final
Registration fee: Rs 2,500 per team, Rs 500 for individual
Venue: Rooftop Play Arena, Vizag Central Building, VIP Road
Registrations close on 24 June 2022, 11:59 pm. Contact AIESEC Visakhapatnam at +91 6303069013, 8184813171 for more information about the Futsal Tournament.
Click here to register.
